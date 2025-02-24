CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,066 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,481,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 102,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $61.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $64.26.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

