CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 144 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 45.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,840,000 after buying an additional 617,356 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,665,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 49,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 284,523 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 148.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,058,000 after acquiring an additional 259,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 631.7% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 180,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 155,656 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $121.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $107.22 and a 12 month high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.