CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 181 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in XPO were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Creative Planning grew its stake in XPO by 11.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 369.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in XPO by 121.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in XPO by 120.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in XPO by 9,378.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Susquehanna raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on XPO from $124.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

XPO stock opened at $124.70 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.03 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average is $130.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.12.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

