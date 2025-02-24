CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 226 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,088,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $311,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,997 shares in the company, valued at $17,194,102.73. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dino Diperna sold 2,682 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $235,050.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,435,197.48. This represents a 5.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,176. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $84.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $101.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

