CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.50.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

FLUT opened at $272.36 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.