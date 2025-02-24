CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $362.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.90 and a 200 day moving average of $415.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.84 and a 52 week high of $553.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.75.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

