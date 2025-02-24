CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 32.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,697,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,366 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,969,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,086,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $16,176,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 115.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNR opened at $226.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.82 and its 200-day moving average is $258.14. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $208.98 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (down previously from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.90.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

