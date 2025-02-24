CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total value of $395,391.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.80.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $445.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.79. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.04 and a 12 month high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

