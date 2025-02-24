CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $347,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

SRPT stock opened at $106.28 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average is $123.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,345.60. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $205,399.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $738,234. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.