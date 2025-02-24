CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $356,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $47,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,265.75. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $311,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,244.50. The trade was a 15.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,054 shares of company stock worth $5,771,192. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

