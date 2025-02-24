CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $359,000 Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 92.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TKO Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $769,172.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,870.30. The trade was a 43.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 263,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,682,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 418,587 shares in the company, valued at $61,519,731.39. The trade was a 169.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,498,297 shares of company stock valued at $387,671,461 and sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $158.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of -377.92 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKO. Citigroup upped their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

