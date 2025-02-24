CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.4 %

TXRH opened at $169.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.28. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.51 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

