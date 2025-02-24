CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $385,000 Holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2,767.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMMT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

SMMT stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of -0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

