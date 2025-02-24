CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,259,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,059,000 after purchasing an additional 889,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,135,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,356,000 after buying an additional 162,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,316,000 after buying an additional 161,689 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,287,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,468,000 after acquiring an additional 211,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,327,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,198,000 after acquiring an additional 96,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $870,279.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,516. The trade was a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,947. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.92%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

