CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $412,000 Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 4.3 %

CW opened at $316.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.38 and its 200-day moving average is $343.87. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $234.37 and a 1-year high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.92, for a total transaction of $924,194.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,953.12. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,580,134.40. The trade was a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares worth $8,157,322. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

