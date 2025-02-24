CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $416,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,153.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 187,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 172,821 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $2,083,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 125,192 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $49.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

