CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $431,000 Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,374 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 267.6% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.09.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $12.97 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $491,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,847.36. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $98,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,892.20. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,454 shares of company stock worth $4,086,923. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

