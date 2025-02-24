CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $444,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AECOM were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 377.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $42,201,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

NYSE ACM opened at $97.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

