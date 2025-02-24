CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,452,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,632,000 after acquiring an additional 449,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,505 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,221 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $22.08 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.55%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

