CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $366,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

TRNO opened at $67.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

