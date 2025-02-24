CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $337,000 Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $41.21.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.