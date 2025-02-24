CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,005 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.25 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

