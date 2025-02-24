CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 325 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,149,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,152,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,970,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 804,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $71.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $260,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,116. This represents a 47.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $94,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at $90,798. This represents a 51.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.