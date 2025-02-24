CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 422 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Affirm were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $27,872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 672,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Affirm by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 528,400 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,404,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Affirm by 214.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 485,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after buying an additional 331,042 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,986,000. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,792.96. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,111 shares of company stock valued at $40,020,081 over the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.24.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $68.55 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -105.46 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

