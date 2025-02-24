CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 590 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crown were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Crown by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Crown by 16.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $267,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.