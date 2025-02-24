CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 950 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,140,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,915,000 after buying an additional 899,510 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4,893.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 656,167 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2,380.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 136,759 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $19.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.