CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lineage by 7,466.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

Lineage Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $53.88 on Monday. Lineage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Lineage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LINE. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lineage in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lineage from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Lineage from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

