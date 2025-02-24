CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 867 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total value of $2,560,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,467 shares in the company, valued at $42,013,899.56. The trade was a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.33.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 3.7 %

GPI stock opened at $451.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.36. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.77 and a 1-year high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

