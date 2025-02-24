CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.56.

Insider Activity

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,456.92. This trade represents a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $428.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $452.64 and a 200-day moving average of $465.46. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.12 and a 52-week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.