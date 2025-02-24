CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 34.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,037,000 after buying an additional 926,208 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 483,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after buying an additional 333,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after buying an additional 223,332 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,097,000 after acquiring an additional 222,980 shares in the last quarter.

FND opened at $94.25 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.16.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

