CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Graco by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG opened at $86.07 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $749,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,918.84. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $137,888.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,572.20. This represents a 19.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

