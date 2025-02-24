CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $454,000 Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,822 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,597.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after buying an additional 119,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 158.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 77,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 174.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth about $7,653,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth about $3,995,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Shares of BCC opened at $106.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.34. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $103.57 and a twelve month high of $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

