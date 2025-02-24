CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of California Resources by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in California Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other California Resources news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. The trade was a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on California Resources

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.