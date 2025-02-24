Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,479 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after buying an additional 5,579,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 1,615,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after buying an additional 894,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 124.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,511,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,063,000 after buying an additional 838,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,781,000 after buying an additional 805,758 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.