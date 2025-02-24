Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $4,386,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 44.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $217.77 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.24 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $75,478.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,582.04. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $444,558 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

