Clear Secure (YOU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Clear Secure to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $202.21 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.38. Clear Secure has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $38.88.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.