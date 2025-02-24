Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $216.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

