Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE ED opened at $98.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.89%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.