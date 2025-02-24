Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 408,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $16,535,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $18,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $73.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $103.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $538.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.04 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $1,270,299.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,260. This represents a 42.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Owens sold 46,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $4,721,572.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,610,927.32. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,225 shares of company stock worth $13,904,358. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

