Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 557.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,650,151,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,567,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,032,000 after buying an additional 915,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,035,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,313,000 after buying an additional 843,559 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,584,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,430,000 after acquiring an additional 649,718 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,030,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,678,000 after acquiring an additional 598,373 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,282,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,584,743.74. The trade was a 48.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. Research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Barclays upgraded Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.