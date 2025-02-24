Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Coterra Energy worth $22,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

