Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Crown worth $22,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $2,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Down 1.5 %

CCK stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

