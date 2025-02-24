CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of CubeSmart worth $22,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in CubeSmart by 9,614.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.82 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Barclays lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

