DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in DoorDash by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ DASH opened at $199.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 740.52 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $3,616,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,307,894.26. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,233,117.60. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 812,035 shares of company stock worth $142,357,630. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Wedbush lifted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.45.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

