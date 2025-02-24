Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Stake Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Eastern Bankshares worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 5,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $106,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,791.04. The trade was a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $17.74 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

