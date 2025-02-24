Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). 450,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of £18.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eden Research news, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 540,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,362.19). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,958.74). 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

