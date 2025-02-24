Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 450,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.95.

Insider Activity at Eden Research

In other Eden Research news, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,958.74). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 540,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,362.19). Insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

