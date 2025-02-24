Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). 450,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.95.

Get Eden Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lykele van der Broek acquired 256,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,958.74). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 540,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,362.19). 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.