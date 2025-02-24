Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). 450,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £18.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eden Research news, insider Lykele van der Broek acquired 256,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,958.74). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 540,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,362.19). Company insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

