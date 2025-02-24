FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $24,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $462.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

